Sidoti Csr Has Weak Outlook for MillerKnoll FY2025 Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MillerKnoll in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MLKN stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth about $32,283,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 852,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 521,318 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 547,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 953,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

