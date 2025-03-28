Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $150.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

