Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

Siltronic was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Siltronic has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $94.24.

Siltronic last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.69 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

