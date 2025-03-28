SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of SITIY stock remained flat at $25.02 on Friday. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. SITC International has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

