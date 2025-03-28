SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 237.95% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.
SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:SBTX traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.31). 575,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,032. The firm has a market cap of £54.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. SkinBioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.45 ($0.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.70.
About SkinBioTherapeutics
