Slagle Financial LLC Cuts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Slagle Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $67.43 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

