Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
