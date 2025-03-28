Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

