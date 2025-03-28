Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 255,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 368,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.23 million, a P/E ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 1.76.
About Sokoman Minerals
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.
