Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 83.5% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sompo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,109. Sompo has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sompo will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

