SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

SouthGobi Resources stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

