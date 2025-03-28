SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%.
SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance
SouthGobi Resources stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
About SouthGobi Resources
