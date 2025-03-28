SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SRMGF stock remained flat at $12.43 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

