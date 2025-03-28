SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lessened by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,543 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

