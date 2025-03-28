SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $207.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

