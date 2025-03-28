SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on March 28th

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3335 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 1.1% increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

SRHR opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.92. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $62.96.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

