Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

