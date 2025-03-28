StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

StarHub Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRHBY remained flat at $9.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. StarHub has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

