StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
StarHub Price Performance
OTCMKTS SRHBY remained flat at $9.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. StarHub has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41.
StarHub Company Profile
