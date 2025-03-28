Stifel Canada Weighs in on BRP’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2027 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. BRP has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BRP by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance boosted its stake in BRP by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

