StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 2.6 %

PHX stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.51. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

