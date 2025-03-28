StockNews.com Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Buy

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NYSE:KNOP opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
