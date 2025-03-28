Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) versus Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) Critical Survey

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) and Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Veea”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $18.59 million 0.72 -$18.70 million ($2.41) -1.30 Veea N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Veea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00 Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Streamline Health Solutions and Veea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Veea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -50.51% -56.96% -23.70% Veea N/A N/A -20.86%

Risk & Volatility

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veea has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Veea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

