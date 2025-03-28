Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.41. 52,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 916,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrise Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Report on SNRE
Sunrise Communications Trading Up 2.3 %
Sunrise Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Sunrise Communications Company Profile
Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.
