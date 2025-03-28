Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EPOW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 20,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sunrise New Energy has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
About Sunrise New Energy
