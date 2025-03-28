Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPOW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 20,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sunrise New Energy has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

