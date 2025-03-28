Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down SEK 0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching SEK 25.57. 34,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of SEK 23.94 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 21.51. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 18.52 and a 12 month high of SEK 26.56. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.9773 dividend. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

