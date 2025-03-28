Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Issues Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.66 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.