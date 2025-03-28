Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.51 and last traded at $175.13. Approximately 4,599,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,988,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,270,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,031,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

