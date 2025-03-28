TD Cowen Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $128.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Veritas upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. TFI International has a twelve month low of $80.19 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $148,623,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.