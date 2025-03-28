Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.31% of Donegal Group worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Donegal Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $213,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,566.15. This trade represents a 88.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,189,273 shares in the company, valued at $225,008,997.38. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares valued at $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.