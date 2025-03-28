Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,570,488 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Informatica were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Informatica by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 617.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

