Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 26,505 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of COPT Defense Properties worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. Research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

