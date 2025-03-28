Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 103,421 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

