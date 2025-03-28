TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TeamViewer Stock Performance
TMVWY stock remained flat at $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.47.
About TeamViewer
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TeamViewer
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a Dividend King?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.