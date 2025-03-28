Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.67 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 4,368,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,195,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on TEM. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Tempus AI
In other news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $6,052,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993,729 shares in the company, valued at $566,977,693.05. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $792,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,914,527.62. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,598,969 shares of company stock valued at $317,194,162 over the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
