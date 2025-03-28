Tepp RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 1,063 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tepp RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 225,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,874,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,166,070,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,092,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.20 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

