Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.86 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 736294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

