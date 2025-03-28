Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $602,621.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,139.67. This represents a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Get Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.75 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.