TFI International (TSE:TFII) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.50 and last traded at C$115.98, with a volume of 6896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.43.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$120.50 per share, with a total value of C$240,994.08. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$185.48 per share, with a total value of C$2,785,967.73. Insiders purchased 23,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.