The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

LON BGFD opened at GBX 750 ($9.71) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 759.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 733.07. The stock has a market cap of £684.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638.54 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 791 ($10.24).

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Patricia Lewis purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 712 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($2,018.75). 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.