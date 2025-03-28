The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in March

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 781.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $47.11 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.
About The Berkeley Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.