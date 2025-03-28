The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in March

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 781.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $47.11 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.