The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 4.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $324.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.31.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

