The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Purchases A$44,400.00 in Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Vickki McFadden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.44 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$44,400.00 ($27,924.53).

Vickki McFadden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Vickki McFadden acquired 5,822 shares of The GPT Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.45 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of A$25,907.90 ($16,294.28).

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

