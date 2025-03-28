The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Releases Earnings Results

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%.

The Mission Group Price Performance

TMG stock opened at GBX 23.65 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.33. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £21.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at The Mission Group

In other news, insider Mark Lund purchased 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,848.78). 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised The Mission Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.71) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The Mission Group Company Profile

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

