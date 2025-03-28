The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) CEO Daniel Virnich Acquires 22,640 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Virnich purchased 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $23,545.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 724,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,337.52. The trade was a 3.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 2.7 %

TOI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 502,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 190.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 412,578 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

