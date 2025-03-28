The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
