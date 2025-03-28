The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The RMR Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 238,360 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 450,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 321,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.