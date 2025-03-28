The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Update

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 1,766,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 331.2 days.
United Laboratories International Stock Performance
United Laboratories International stock remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. United Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
About United Laboratories International
