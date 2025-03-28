The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Update

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 1,766,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 331.2 days.

United Laboratories International Stock Performance

United Laboratories International stock remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. United Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

About United Laboratories International

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

