Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:TMB)

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 15,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,029. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $25.44.
About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF
