Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Announces Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.
Tofutti Brands Price Performance
TOFB stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.96. Tofutti Brands has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tofutti Brands
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.