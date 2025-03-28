TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,435,837 shares changing hands.

TomCo Energy Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

