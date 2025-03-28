Top Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Carvana, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the manufacturing, design, and sale of vehicles and automotive components. These stocks offer investors exposure to the automotive industry, including car manufacturers, parts suppliers, and related sectors, and are influenced by factors such as economic cycles, technological innovation, and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,258,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.26, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,015,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,666,735. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.89. 9,704,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,527,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Carvana stock traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.39. 3,760,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.15. 3,920,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,039,274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $934.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

