Top Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – March 28th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, consistent performance, and strong market leadership. These companies often pay reliable dividends and are considered safe, long-term investments, especially during periods of market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 369,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,642. Karman has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 13,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,459. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Featured Articles