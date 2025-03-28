Top Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

Alphabet, ServiceNow, and United Parcel Service are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including sectors like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and insurance. Investors often view these stocks as essential components of a diversified portfolio due to their potential for long-term growth driven by medical advances and demographic shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,904,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,875,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $147.22 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $14.28 on Tuesday, hitting $864.01. The company had a trading volume of 707,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,549. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $968.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.50.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.50. 5,493,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.99.

